Harsin emphasizing special teams

“We like to have our best players out there,” said Harsin. “I think that's something that this team, I hope they've bought into. Because you think about it, you're gonna have 170-something plays or so in a game. And 30+ of those are gonna happen on special teams.

“And if you want to be out there making a difference in a game, you want to find a way to be on special teams. I think every guy that starts on this team right now has a role on special teams. And that's important. I think that's important for them.”

Of course, there’s also opportunities for select backups including walk-on Barton Lester, who blocked a punt and recovered it at the ASU 25-yard line to set up an early field goal. He also made a diving solo tackle on a kick return in the second half.

It’s the first time Auburn has blocked a punt and a field goal in the same game since the 2013 Iron Bowl, which, of course, also included a missed field goal returned for a touchdown in a game immortalized as the Kick Six.

“Big plays on special teams create some momentum,” Harsin said. “It helps our team. Certainly that is what happened today. You create the momentum on special teams, defense and offense and everybody got rolling together, and when you have that, you have a chance to make some big plays and put up some big points and finish a game like we did.”

In the days leading up to the ASU game, Auburn practiced its field goal block with one of the corner rushers going after the block and the other getting in position to scoop and score.

That's exactly what Pritchett did as the ball bounced right into his hands and he ran untouched down the right sidelines with Smoke Monday as an escort.

“I saw all the green grass and I was like ‘nobody is catching me with all of that field,’” said Pritchett. “It’s special because it’s something that Coach Harsin and Coach (Bert) Watts preach about is special teams. For a big play like that to happen is pretty good.”

It was an efficient outing for AU’s entire special teams. Demetris Robertson had a 23-yard punt return while Anders Carlson made both of his field goal attempts and had touchbacks on eight of 10 kickoffs. Oscar Chapman had a 47-yard punt on his only attempt.

The only negative was the on-side kick ASU executed to open the second half.

“I was disappointed in the second half where they came out and made that play,” said Harsin. “I thought that was something that we would be ready for. That was a good job by Alabama State. They had a good scheme and made a good play.”

No. 25 Auburn plays at No. 11 Penn State next Saturday. Kickoff at Beaver Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.