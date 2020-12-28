AuburnSports - Harsin contacts 4-star LB Trevin Wallace

Harsin contacts 4-star LB Trevin Wallace
Four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace was a top target for Auburn under Gus Malzahn, and remains a top target for Auburn under new coach Bryan Harsin.
Wallace, from Wayne County (Ga.), was one of the first recruits to be contacted by Harsin.
“I talked to Coach Harsin on Christmas Eve,” Wallace said. “It went really good. We talked about a lot of stuff. He answered all my questions. It was really good.”
Wallace was impressed with Harsin.
“I really like him,” Wallace said. “I feel real good about him.”
And the feeling apparently was mutual.
“Coach Harsin said first impressions are important and that I had the best one ever,” Wallace said.
Wallace already has a strong bond with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The two continue to talk despite Williams not knowing whether or not he will remain at Auburn under Harsin.
“We talked and he asked how my family was doing during Christmas,” Wallace said. “I really like Coach T-Will and hope he stays.”
Wallace asked Harsin if Williams staying at Auburn is a possibility.
“It’s a very big deal for me,” Wallace said of Williams staying at Auburn. “I asked Coach Harsin if he planned to keep any of the coaches. He told me he couldn’t tell me 100 percent right now, but he is going to watch the coaches, see how they coach and how they are as a person.”
While Wallace waits on news of Williams, he continues to hear from other SEC schools.
“I’ve been hearing a lot from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU,” Wallace said. “I’m just going to wait and see how everything goes with all these schools.”
Wallace plans to announce his decision in February.
“I’ll probably do it on Signing Day,” he said.
Rivals ranks Wallace, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the No. 17 outside linebacker in the 2021 class and No. 20 overall recruit in Georgia.