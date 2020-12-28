AuburnSports - Harsin contacts 4-star LB Trevin Wallace

Four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace was a top target for Auburn under Gus Malzahn, and remains a top target for Auburn under new coach Bryan Harsin. Wallace, from Wayne County (Ga.), was one of the first recruits to be contacted by Harsin. “I talked to Coach Harsin on Christmas Eve,” Wallace said. “It went really good. We talked about a lot of stuff. He answered all my questions. It was really good.”

Wallace was impressed with Harsin. “I really like him,” Wallace said. “I feel real good about him.” And the feeling apparently was mutual. “Coach Harsin said first impressions are important and that I had the best one ever,” Wallace said. Wallace already has a strong bond with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The two continue to talk despite Williams not knowing whether or not he will remain at Auburn under Harsin. “We talked and he asked how my family was doing during Christmas,” Wallace said. “I really like Coach T-Will and hope he stays.”