Harsin believes 'it'll be great' adding Texas and Oklahoma to SEC

“That is big news. You know, that's something that I think says a lot about the SEC,” Harsin said. “It's really what it does, and -- you've got two really good programs that have done well for themselves.”

When Bryan Harsin opened fall camp on Thursday with a press conference, it was one of the first questions asked to the coach.

The SEC officially welcomed Texas and Oklahoma on July 30th. While the teams aren’t slated to join the conference until 2025, it’s a heavy discussion topic.

Harsin knows very well about Texas’ success and what the program is capable of as he served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons with the Longhorns under Mack Brown.

“I was at Texas, so I got a chance to experience that and that brand, and then obviously had the chance to play Oklahoma and watching them over the years. I think it says a lot about the conference,” Harsin said. “I don't know all the details of it, but we're going to welcome them in and we'll certainly be seeing them like we have already on the recruiting trail and things like that. When it's time go out there and compete against them, I think it's going to make the conference -- the SEC conference -- better.”

Especially for Harsin, though, that’s a situation for SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and others to deal with moving forward.

“Where it leads from here, who knows. I'll let -- that's for Greg and everybody else making those decisions. But when it's time, it'll be great,” Harsin said.

For now, Harsin is focused on the upcoming football season. Not about the future and when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

“Well, I'll give you my opinion, but right now that’s not my biggest concern,” Harsin said.



