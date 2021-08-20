Harsin announces he's tested positive for COVID-19

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this. Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice. Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

The first-year Auburn coach was set to meet with the media on Friday evening following the Tigers' second scrimmage of fall camp, but that has been postponed until next week.

At SEC Media Days in July, Harsin said that the vaccination rate for Auburn players was in the "60 percent range" at the time. The coach has not stated whether or not he is vaccinated. He's also letting his players make a decision on receiving the vaccine.

"I think they've [medical team] done a really good job of letting our guys make those individual decisions on what this means for our football team, what this means for this conference, what this means for competition in the future," Harsin said at media days.