Harsin a primary reason behind Robertson's transfer to Auburn

Auburn, and specifically Bryan Harsin, came calling. Robertson liked what he heard.

Demetris Robertson was looking for one last ride. After starting his collegiate career at Cal he went back closer to home and played two seasons at Georgia before choosing to transfer again.

For Robertson, his choice was important. It was one final chance at picking a college that would fit him as a player and as a person. One final hurrah.

"The reason why I transferred from Georgia was to capitalize on my opportunities and just put my opportunity in my hands — trying to play for a program where it fits me best," Robertson said.

Harsin and his mentality ended up being the fit that Robertson was looking for.

"Coach Harsin, mostly," Robertson said about why he chose Auburn. "When I got to meet him, he's really a great, great person; he aligns with my values and how I am as a person. But also on the field, he's a great coach, and he's there to push you and make you a better person and athlete."

Once Robertson chose Auburn, he had to finish up a few things at Georgia — making him a few days late to fall camp. Despite arriving late, Robertson was credited with his work ethic on the field and his study habits off the field and was able to secure a starting spot.

Robertson caught three passes for 28 yards against Akron and also worked as the punt returner, switching back and forth with Ja'Varrius Johnson.

Robertson is new to Auburn, but he's quickly been able to cement himself as a leader in a group chock full of talented, but young and inexperienced receivers.

"My role on the team is to be a leader for the younger guys — to be consistent and show them the ropes of how to practice and how to play in games," Robertson said.

As for the group, Robertson likes what he sees out of the youngsters.

"Oh, the receivers group is great — a lot of ball skills, a lot of speed, as I can see," Robertson said. "A lot of mature young guys, as well. I feel like this group will shock a lot of people as this season goes along."

Robertson and the rest of the receivers play again on Saturday against Alabama State at 11 a.m. CT, with the game broadcast on SEC Network.