"That man can zip it," defensive lineman Marcus Harris said on Wednesday. "The first week, he was on scout team, and he was just dotting up receivers, and he's a pretty good quarterback."

T.J. Finley is reportedly out for Saturday's game against Missouri. Robby Ashford, who has shared snaps with Finley, hasn't proven that he can consistently throw the ball. In addition, Zach Calzada, who almost entered the game late last week with the blowout loss already sealed, has apparently done nothing to show he can lead Auburn's offense in practice.

Yes, Geriner is as green as the turf at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but with the offense needing a lift, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he could see playing time against the Tigers. If that is the case, Harris has all the confidence that he could get the job done.

"He carries himself like a pro already," Harris said. "He's staying after practice with guys and different receivers and passing the ball. Even after practice, even though he's not playing right now, he still does those types of things. Those types of things are not overlooked by the veterans on the team because we see that he wants it."

A 3-star signee in the 2022 signing class, Geriner arguably has the strongest arm on the team, even as a rookie. But, per offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau during fall camp, the 6-foot-3 quarterback needs to mature in the role to earn some playing time.

"He's just really young," Kiesau said. "He needs some time to develop and get better, which he will."

Bryan Harsin, asked about how Geriner was coming along near the end of fall camp, was complimentary of the freshman.

"I think he's doing a really good job of just now understanding what the expectations are," the head coach said.

With the quarterback situation in disarray – and that's definitely not the only position where that is the case – it might be time that we see what the freshman can do in the spotlight. Ashford might start, and Calzada might finally see the field for the first time in an Auburn uniform, but Geriner's time is likely coming soon.

"He has one of the best balls I've seen; I think he's going to be great," Harris said. "I feel like he's going to be ready whenever his time comes."