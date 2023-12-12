Marcus Harris' remarkable transformation from largely overlooked prospect to All-SEC performer complete, the Auburn defensive tackle revealed Tuesday night that he's headed to the NFL.

Harris, a Montgomery native who graduated from Park Crossing High School, was a two-star recruit and signed with Kansas in 2019. After two seasons in Lawrence, Harris returned home to the Plains ahead of the 2021 season and quickly became a major part of the Tigers' defensive identity.

He logged at least 500 snaps during each of his three seasons at Auburn.

His 2023 campaign was a crowning achievement. Harris finished with 40 tackles include seven sacks and was named to the first-team All-SEC team at defensive tackle.



Harris' decision will be bittersweet; his brother, Malik Blocton, is planning to sign with the Tigers next week and then enroll at Auburn in time for bowl practice.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins April 25 in Detroit.