Harris ‘can be flat-out nasty’

AUBURN | There’s a lot that goes into playing offensive line but the best ones always seem to have the ability to flip a switch when they step on the field and play with a physical mentality. That’s exactly what Eston Harris has brought to the field this fall for Auburn High School and should be bringing to Jordan-Hare Stadium in the coming years after he committed to the collegiate Tigers last Thursday. “He’s got a big mean streak. He can be flat-out nasty out there on the field,” said Auburn HS coach Keith Etheredge. “He’s got a couple of personal foul penalties this year and not because of anything he’s doing wrong, but because when he locks on people, he’s vicious. He’s going to drive them over to the sideline, bury them in the ground.

Harris chose Auburn over more than two dozen offers including most of the SEC. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“He’s just overpowering. He just manhandles kids and it looks like something that would be unsportsmanlike, but he’s just that good.” Harris, 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds, plays mainly right tackle for Auburn HS opposite fellow AU commit Drew Bobo at left tackle. Etheredge projects Harris as a tackle or guard on the next level. “He’s athletic enough to pull and he can move real well, but he’s also big and long enough to play out there at tackle,” said Etheredge. “Him and Bobo are very similar. Bobo, I think, could play all three positions. I think EJ is more of a guard or a tackle. He’s one of those kids that’s going to be pushing for playing time when he walks in the door.” Harris transferred to Auburn HS from Beauregard for his senior season. At Beauregard he played on both sides of the line of scrimmage but has concentrated on offense since the move.