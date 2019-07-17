Jared Harper has earned his first professional contract.

The former Auburn point guard on Wednesday signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns after a successful month playing for the organization's Summer League team. Two-way deals tie the player to the organization and yield wages based on the number of games played in the G-League, the NBA's developmental level, or the NBA.

Harper is guaranteed to make at least $77,500 and can earn up to $385,000 if he spends the maximum 45 days on the Suns' active roster during the 2019-20 season. The Suns also have the option of signing Harper to a traditional NBA deal during the season.

Harper averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 points per game last season. Most notably, he maintained his effectiveness during the postseason — even as the caliber of opponent improved dramatically. His 26 points, including an 11-of-11 performance from the free-throw line, lifted the Tigers over Kentucky in the Midwest Region final.

“[Phoenix] said I’m a great player and I’m going to do a lot of great things on the court,” Harper said in a release by Auburn Athletics. “Some of the things I was able to do at Auburn, I was able to do during summer league."

A former four-star prospect who committed to Auburn as a high-school junior, Harper finished his college career with 1,427 points and 511 assists. His 231 assists last season is a school record.