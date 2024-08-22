AUBURN | It could end up being one of the most important position battles on the team, or it might end up not having a meaningful impact on the season. That comes with being the backup quarterback on a football team. You’re one injury or tough outing away from being the starter and the most important player on the team. You could also spend most of the season watching from the sidelines.

Brown won a 3-way competition to be Auburn's backup quarterback. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

For Auburn, Hank Brown won a three-way battle to be the No. 2 quarterback that stretched from spring practice though the summer and fall camp until less than two weeks before the opener. He’ll serve as the backup behind Payton Thorne. “Hank, I think, since day one of getting here in January, just took the bull by the horns and has learned,” said offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. “He’s always had great arm talent in my opinion, but he’s been more consistent on the practice field. He’s getting to the point now where he knows the offense, truly, inside and out.” Brown, a redshirt freshman, played in just one game last season, coming in late against Maryland in the Music City Bowl to complete 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards. “The bowl game was definitely huge for my confidence and I think it definitely helped project kinda where I was headed in spring ball and then in fall camp. It obviously overlayed,” said Brown. “But as you were talking about earlier, I’ve got a lot to prove and it helped me just prove who I am as a quarterback and what I can do.”

