Brown’s ‘got a lot to prove’
AUBURN | It could end up being one of the most important position battles on the team, or it might end up not having a meaningful impact on the season.
That comes with being the backup quarterback on a football team.
You’re one injury or tough outing away from being the starter and the most important player on the team. You could also spend most of the season watching from the sidelines.
For Auburn, Hank Brown won a three-way battle to be the No. 2 quarterback that stretched from spring practice though the summer and fall camp until less than two weeks before the opener.
He’ll serve as the backup behind Payton Thorne.
“Hank, I think, since day one of getting here in January, just took the bull by the horns and has learned,” said offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. “He’s always had great arm talent in my opinion, but he’s been more consistent on the practice field. He’s getting to the point now where he knows the offense, truly, inside and out.”
Brown, a redshirt freshman, played in just one game last season, coming in late against Maryland in the Music City Bowl to complete 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards.
“The bowl game was definitely huge for my confidence and I think it definitely helped project kinda where I was headed in spring ball and then in fall camp. It obviously overlayed,” said Brown. “But as you were talking about earlier, I’ve got a lot to prove and it helped me just prove who I am as a quarterback and what I can do.”
The decision to come to Auburn was all about Brown wanting to prove something to himself and others. He originally committed to Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Shortly after Freeze was hired at Auburn, Brown followed suit.
“One thing I’ve been taught is to put myself in uncomfortable positions,” said Brown. “That may seem a little odd, obviously, when you’re choosing your college, but playing in the SEC is a different level, and that’s something I wanted to challenge myself with and be able to, I think, grow more playing at the highest level that you can in college football. I definitely felt like I was capable of that.
“Coach Freeze and Coach (Kent) Austin have something that not a lot of coaches have. And Coach Freeze, his authenticity is off the charts, and that’s something you don’t get in college football.”
With Thorne returning as the starter, Brown beat out sophomore Holden Geriner and true freshman Walker White for the spot in the two-deep and an opportunity to prepare as a starter each week knowing that he may not play.
“They mention they loved that I graded high out on the deep balls -- just being able to be successful in the passing game and the drop-back game and just really anytime we’re passing,” said Brown. “They said I graded out well in those. And then one thing I need to work on, specifically, is protections. Just mastering the protections and being on the same page as the O-line and getting myself protected for whatever play it is.”
Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.