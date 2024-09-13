Hugh Freeze informed both Brown and Payton Thorne of the decision Friday afternoon.

The Auburn redshirt freshmen will start his first-career game against New Mexico Saturday night, multiple sources confirm to AuburnSports.com .

Thorne, who has started 15 consecutive games for the Tigers since transferring from Michigan State last summer, struggled in Saturday's 21-14 loss to California. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Brown, who signed with AU in the 2024 class and redshirted last season, has appeared in two career games.

In last season's 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl, Brown came on late in the game to complete 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards. He played in the opening 73-3 win over Alabama A&M two weeks ago completing 3 of 5 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns,

Brown came into the season as the No. 2 quarterback after competing with sophomore Holden Geriner and true freshman Walker White during spring practice and fall camp.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.