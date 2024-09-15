Brown ‘calm, collected’ in first start

AUBURN | The numbers were impressive. The 45-19 win certainly stood out. But perhaps the most important part of quarterback Hank Brown’s first-career start was the composure he showed on the field. “Calm, collected,” said junior wide receiver Camden Brown, who led Auburn with four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico. “After practice, we used to just sit aside when he was a freshman. We just used to throw and catch, and he would just be there. Used to be there for each other and you can see that kinda tonight, where our connection was.

Brown had a strong debut in Auburn's 45-19 win over New Mexico. (Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“I'm just happy for Hank, humble dude, just great, just passionate about the game. I love Hank.” Brown, a redshirt freshman, completed 17 of 25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. After completing just 1 of 6 passes to close out a rainy first half, Brown had a dominant second completing 9 of 11 passes for 120 yards with three touchdowns after the break. Brown was a big part of the Tigers out-scoring New Mexico 28-6 in the second half. “I think it was a good debut, but there's a lot of things I need to clean up,” said Brown. “There's definitely a lot of things I need to clean up and not allow those mistakes to happen next week.” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who made the decision to go with Brown Monday after returning starter Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in a 21-14 loss to California, said Brown would remain the starter as AU opens up SEC play against Arkansas next Saturday. Like most coaches, especially when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks in their first start, Freeze saw plenty of room for improvement.