“I would not want to get Kason or Steven back into competition until we’re 100 percent they’re full healthy,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “A hamstring is one of those things that can linger … We’ll see how the next couple of days go with those guys but I think you’re looking at a 7-10 days or two weeks for those guys with hamstrings.

Sophomore Kason Howell was injured late in Friday night’s game against Illinois-Chicago trying to beat out a bunt to first base. Junior Steven Williams was sidelined after hitting a double in the first inning of Sunday’s game against UIC.

AUBURN | Auburn will be without two of its starting outfielders for at least the next four games after both went down with hamstring injuries this weekend.

“So that’s our first challenge of the year to see who can step up and who can play some of these positions. A couple of real bats and a couple of real defenders — they’re not just one-dimensional players — and how can our team respond.”

Junior Judd Ward moved from left to centerfield after the injury to Howell with sophomore Tyler Miller, a junior college transfer, moving from designated hitter to left field. Miller batted .333 with a triple, four runs scored and four RBI in four games.

Sunday, sophomore Brody Moore subbed in for Williams in right field. He played second base and third base the first three games of the series, finishing the weekend with a .333 average and three RBI.

“That’s what I was telling you guys a week or so ago — the value of Brody Moore,” Thompson said. “He can be at shortstop yesterday and he can dive, be flat on his belly and flip a ball with his glove to start a 6-4-3 double play, and then he can go right to the outfield and play. That’s kind of his role on this team and we needed him a lot this weekend.”

Thompson said defensive specialist Austin Turner will also have a role in the outfield, potentially has a late-inning substitute. He played in three games this weekend. Freshman first baseman/designated hitter Johnny Ceccoli could also figure into the mix as a corner outfielder and powerful left-handed bat. He was 1 of 4 with two RBI in two appearances against UIC.

Auburn, which is off to a 4-0 start, hosts Oakland Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT, and UCF for a three-game series beginning Friday.