AuburnSports - Hamm, Manning ‘overcome great adversity’ to earn first starts

“They’ve overcome great adversity just to get to this point,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You think about Shon Coleman, back when we had him, same scenario. Of course, Shon is in the NFL now. Both these guys, I’m very proud of them.”

The 2016 Auburn signees were both diagnosed with and underwent treatment for cancer, putting their futures on hold. But Saturday, both were starting for the first time on Tigers’ offensive line in the season-opener against Kentucky.

AUBURN | Four years ago, Brodarious Hamm and Tashawn Manning didn’t know if they’d ever play football again or even if they’d be able to attend college.

Coleman, who played at Auburn from 2013-15 and is opting out of the 2020 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers, had to sit out of football for two years as he underwent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Manning overcame acute promyelocytic leukemia. For Hamm, it was Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They both sat out 2016 and were able to enroll and return to football activities the following year. After redshirting in 2017, the pair have fought their way up the depth chart into starting roles as juniors.

“I love those guys, man. Just what they've been through,” said center Nick Brahms. “You know, I'm close with both of those guys, man. Just for them to be able to start a game like that, in a big-time game against Kentucky in a season opener, it's huge. They've battled so hard.

“I remember Brodarious used to get checked up on before we go to practice, just from his cancer stuff to make sure he's all good. That was back in the day, but I just remember it. They've been through a lot, and I'm proud of them for overcoming that and contributing to the football team.”

Hamm was stricken with even more adversity in February when his 3-month old son, Karter, died unexpectedly.

“With my son, I’m still heartbroken to this day,” Hamm said in August. “I feel like that’s more of a motivation for me to go out there and grind with my brothers. They were there for me when I needed them the most and they still are.

“I feel like it’s just about me going out there and giving it my all every day in practice and in the meeting room and just being there for them when they need me.”

Hamm started at right tackle and played all 58 snaps against the Wildcats. Manning started at left guard, playing 41 snaps, before making way for redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones for the final few drives.

“Both of them played well Saturday,” Malzahn said. “Both of them are veteran guys. They're tough guys. They both have overcome a lot.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.