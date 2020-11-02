AuburnSports - Hall named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Following a game where the Auburn defense gave up just 11 points to LSU, Auburn buck Derick Hall was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. Hall had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble that Christian Tutt returned for a touchdown to give Auburn a 14-0 lead over LSU.



Derick Hall forces a fumble against LSU. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn Athletics)

His two sacks and tackles for loss in the game marked a career-best for the sophomore. Hall and the defense surrendered just 32 rushing yards to LSU, which is the lowest an SEC team has had since Arkansas rushed for 25 yards in 2016. He came into the game with just six total tackles and no sacks.

