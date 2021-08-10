Hall leading way, Mason sees 'special talents' at edge

“I don’t think there’s one guy on the team that I don’t think can pass-rush or be explosive off the edge,” Mason said.

AUBURN | Listening to Derek Mason, one could believe that Auburn is set at the edge position with multiple playmakers who will have absolutely no problem creating chaos in opposing backfields.

Time is the only way to tell, yet there is some promise that this position might manufacture major results this upcoming season. Derick Hall is back after taking over the starting job last year, producing both 3.5 tackles for a loss and sacks along with 21 total tackles, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. So is T.D. Moultry, Romello Height and, possibly the most important, Eku Leota, a transfer from Northwestern.

To have potential and seeing that come into fruition on the field are two different things. These players were considered good enough to play in the nation’s toughest conference so it’s not like the talent is lacking. For Mason, a lot comes down to their acumen for the game.

“I think they’ve got varying degrees of experience and I think that’s probably the biggest determination of where they are early versus where we’ll be midseason,” the defensive coach said. “How much do they know, football-wise, and how fast can he microwave the attention to detail to get us to Sept. 4?”

What Hall can achieve throughout a SEC season has been seen, but what about Leota? As a sophomore in eight games for the Wildcats in 2020, he posted some impressive stats: 5.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The new Auburn coaching staff didn’t get a chance to watch him play against the Tigers in the bowl game, but evidence of him being able to produce at a high level is there.

No matter who it is lining up at the position, Mason is more than confident that he can show the versatility needed in a solid edge rusher.

“You need somebody who can win the one-on-one, you have to be able to set the edge, you have to be able to have quick enough feet to take an inside move, like when needed and necessary, you have to have a counter,” Mason said.

Hall will lead the way for the Tigers at the designated BUCK position on the depth chart, but don’t be surprised to see Leota and company get their shots to get into a stance and focus on creating some damage of their own.

“I love the group, and I think every one of these guys has special talents,” Mason said.

NOT A MEMBER?

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.