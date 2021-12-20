Hall: 'Just focusing on the task at hand'

SEATTLE | It's a decision that every talented upperclassman faces once the regular season is over: whether or not to come back for another year or take their chances in the NFL. It is an easy choice for some top players, but it proves a little bit more difficult for guys like Auburn's Derick Hall.

Yet that doesn't seem to be on EDGE rusher's mind. Not when you ask Hall. His eyes are on completing his junior season with a victory against Houston.

"I'm just focusing on the task at hand -- going down to Birmingham and playing in the bowl game and trying to win this game for the guys and the seniors that don't have the chance or opportunity to come back or take that next step," Hall said.