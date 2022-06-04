Hall fired up after first visit to the Plains
Dae’Vonn Hall was almost 1,000 miles from home when he competed at Auburn’s first Elite Camp of the summer Friday afternoon.
Still, he had his own cheering section.
The Class of 2024 wideout played high school ball with Micah Riley-Ducker, a tight end who signed with Auburn earlier this year. Riley-Ducker kept a close eye on his friend throughout the day, which gave him an opportunity to see Hall earn commendation from the Tigers’ coaching staff. He was the best route-runner on the field Friday, caught all but one catchable pass and hopes his performance will yield a long-term relationship with the program.
“I’m hoping to get an offer from them,” Hall said. “It would mean a lot — especially with my teammate here. Coming here would be cool. I’m going to have (Auburn) on the map for sure.”
Hall, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 183 pounds, has been barnstorming through the Southeastern during the past week. He flew from his home in Nebraska to Florida, visited the Gators, drove to Clemson, competed in a camp there and then competed at Auburn on Friday.
He’s visiting Alabama this weekend.
Hall, a Rivals four-star prospect, doesn’t yet have a favorite school. Still, he said Riley-Ducker’s glowing reports about life at Auburn — both as a football player and as a student — have him very intrigued.
“He loves it here — the energy, the drive that everybody has, everybody wants to win,” Hall said. “I love what I hear. I think this is a great place. All of (the coaches) bring a lot of passion.”
Hall said he hopes to attend an Auburn game this fall.