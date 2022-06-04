Hall fired up after first visit to the Plains

Dae’Vonn Hall was almost 1,000 miles from home when he competed at Auburn’s first Elite Camp of the summer Friday afternoon.

Still, he had his own cheering section.

The Class of 2024 wideout played high school ball with Micah Riley-Ducker, a tight end who signed with Auburn earlier this year. Riley-Ducker kept a close eye on his friend throughout the day, which gave him an opportunity to see Hall earn commendation from the Tigers’ coaching staff. He was the best route-runner on the field Friday, caught all but one catchable pass and hopes his performance will yield a long-term relationship with the program.

“I’m hoping to get an offer from them,” Hall said. “It would mean a lot — especially with my teammate here. Coming here would be cool. I’m going to have (Auburn) on the map for sure.”