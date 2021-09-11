Halftime adjustments lead to third quarter explosion

Through the first half Auburn had 161 total yards of offense and averaged five yards per play. In the third quarter, they nearly doubled the total yards, with 299 yards of offense and averaging an obscene 37.4 yards per play. Auburn scored 35 of its 62 points in the third quarter.

Auburn played an un-inspiring, mistake-filled first half. But after halftime and making some adjustments, the Tigers looked like a totally different team in the third quarter.

"It was good to see our halftime adjustments actually show up there in the second half," head coach Bryan Harsin said. "We had a big third quarter."

After a first half that was filled with penalties and other miscues, Harsin emphasized playing clean football at halftime. It paid off.

“You know, just come out there and play clean football," Bo Nix said was the halftime message. "Pretend like it’s 0-0 and execute. We had a good game plan going in, and all we had to do was execute, play clean football, not turn the ball over, not have dropped passes, not have penalties—all that stuff. When we did that, we scored like 35 points in the third quarter and put the game away. We just got to consistently do that throughout the whole entire game.”

The scoring party got started for Auburn with a 28-yard Demetris Robertson touchdown and he quickly followed that up with another touchdown — this one a 36-yard run. Roger McCreary followed that up with a pick-six to put Auburn up 41-0 and allow the backups to enter.

The backups got rolling quickly when T.J. Finley found Malcolm Johnson Jr. for a 49-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the game. It was Johnson Jr.'s first career touchdown and the first passing touchdown for Finley in an Auburn uniform.

And finally to cap off the quarter, Jarquez Hunter broke off a 94-yard run for a touchdown.

"But coming out in the second half, that powerful third quarter we had, it was good because it kind of—all phases of the game, every aspect, offense, defense special teams kind of came alive and we put together a complete quarter," Nix said.