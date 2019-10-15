“Talking about a team that the last two games they had really good opportunities to win,” Malzahn said. “They’re playing extremely hard. I think that is a tribute to their coaching staff. We’re expecting to get their best.”

Still, Malzahn is wary, very wary of the Tigers trip to Fayetteville this Saturday.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is 8-0 after a bye week. Auburn is 5-1 and ranked No. 11 nationally. Arkansas is 2-4, unranked and has lost 14 straight conference games.

The Razorbacks led at No. 23 Texas A&M in the second half before the Aggies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 31-27 win Sept. 28. Coming off a bye week last Saturday, Arkansas led in the second half at Kentucky before losing 24-20.



“They are a hungry team and they are close,” Malzahn said. “They could have beaten A&M, could have beat Kentucky. They are still holding it together. That’s a tribute to their staff, a tribute to Coach (Chad) Morris.

“Some of the teams in our league lose a game or two and they’re worried about the sky is falling. Them dudes have hung in there.”

Running back Rakeem Boyd is a dangerous weapon with 617 yard and five touchdowns on 106 carries. Sophomore Mike Woods and freshman Trey Know have accounted for four receiving touchdowns. Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady has 22 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

The defense is led by senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, who has 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Under defensive coordinator John Chavis, Arkansas held Auburn to 225 total yards last season.

“Offensively, they have some young playmakers that can really do some things with the ball once they get it in their hands,” Malzahn said. “Defensively, they flat got after us last year. I think 225 total yards, less than 100 yards rushing. Our special teams and defense played really good. They’ve got a lot of those guys back.

“Their defensive coordinator is one of the best in the business. Kamren Curl, a defensive back, is leading them in tackles. Very good player that was there last year. De’Jon Harris played very well against us last year. McTelvin Agim is one of the best defensive linemen in our league. They definitely have our attention.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.