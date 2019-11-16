"This is the games people remember and our players understand that,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Our players understand that and they understand how big it is. They’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time. I have too. I know our fans have, so we get it. At the same time, we’re excited. This could be a good one.”

The annual showdown against Georgia and Alabama is on hand and both of the Tigers’ two biggest rivals will be visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn-Georgia game will be played in October starting next season, but the final November meeting is another big one in the series with Auburn ranked No. 12 and trying to make a late-season surge up the polls and the Bulldogs No. 4 and squarely in the college football playoff race.

“I think everybody knows the stakes of the game and what it is,” said senior defensive lineman Derrick Brown, a Sugar Hill, Ga., native. “It’s one of the biggest college football rivalries there is, and it’s my last time being part of it. I don’t know, just want to make this last one special.”

Malzahn swept both Georgia and Alabama in 2013 and 2017 -- his only four victories in the two series -- which will go a long way in defining his legacy at Auburn. It’s the same for the players, who will replay and debate these games for years to come.

“It feels different around here,” Malzahn said. “Of course, every time you play Georgia, it always feels different. It’s one of our rivals. They happen to be one of the best teams in the country just like they were a couple of years ago, and we’re in probably a similar situation as we were a couple of year ago too. We’ll see what happens.

“This is why you come to the SEC, to be honest with you,” senior Jeremiah Dinson said. “We've got a tough schedule. We've got one of the toughest schedules in the country. But this is why you come to Auburn. As a kid, man, you wish for games like this. Now I'm here, now I've got an opportunity to play Georgia and Alabama these last three games. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be fun. I'm looking forward to it.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.