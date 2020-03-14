The Auburn head coach was inducted into the 2020 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame during the program's 62nd annual ceremony Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was feared the event may be postponed due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, but it opted to go with limited attendance instead.

A sour week for college football programs across the country has some positive news in it for Gus Malzahn.

“Growing up in the state of Arkansas, and now being able to be a part of the sports hall of fame in your home state is pretty surreal," Malzahn said in a statement supplied to Auburn reporters. "You look back and all of the different stops that I’ve made along the way and the people that helped me get to where I’m at, I’m very blessed."

After attending high school in Arkansas, Malzahn walked on at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Henderson State, also in the state.

During his high-school coaching career in Arkansas, Malzahn won three state titles — two at Shiloh Christian High School, where his offenses set national records for yardage and touchdowns, and one at Springdale High School.

Malzahn broke into the college ranks in 2006 as Arkansas' offensive coordinator. Under head coach Houston Nutt, the Razorbacks won the SEC Western division title that season.

Following a national-championship winning stint at Auburn as offensive coordinator from 2009-11, Malzahn spent one season at Arkansas State. He won a Sun Belt title there before returning to Auburn as head coach.

"There have been so many great memories," Malzahn said. "I’m truly honored and appreciative to be part of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.”

Malzahn was also inducted into the Arkansas High School Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.

Malzahn currently faces unprecedented challenges as a coach, as the SEC has shut down all team activities for all sports until at least April 15 over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

That means Auburn football's A-Day spring game, originally set for April 11, will have to be postponed or canceled, and the Tigers' spring practices are indefinitely suspended.

