AUBURN | No. 7 Auburn played a physical game at Texas A&M last weekend. It’ll be a physical game next Saturday at No. 9 Florida and there are more physical matchups ahead with three top five teams on the schedule.

Oh, and you better believe it will be a physical matchup when the Tigers take on Mississippi State Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.



“That’s just part of it in the SEC,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I mean, every time we play Mississippi State, it doesn’t matter if it’s 2009, ’10 or this year, it’s a physical game. That’s just part of the rivalry and it’s part of playing a good team. And last week was a physical game, there’s no doubt about it. We knew that when we signed up.



“If you’re in this league, each week, it’s going to be physical. You’ve got to prepare for that, and I think our guys are prepared for that, conditioning-wise. I think we’ve got the guys that can do it. We’ve just got to get out there and execute it and do it.”