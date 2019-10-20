Coe made the trip but didn’t play at Arkansas with Gus Malzahn saying after the 51-10 win that Coe had not met their standards in practice last week. He reiterated that Sunday night.

But after leading the team with 7.0 sacks and finishing second with 13.5 tackles-for-loss last season, Coe’s numbers have taken a nosedive this fall. The fourth-year junior has just 2.0 tackles-for-loss and hasn’t recorded a sack.

AUBURN | A strong 2018 season had Nick Coe returning as one of the nation’s top defensive linemen and even projected by a couple of publications this summer as a first round NFL draft pick.

“He’s going to have to do better off the field, on the field, so we’ll see how that works this week,” Malzahn said.

Malzahn made it clear that it was up to Coe whether or not he will play an important role for the Tigers going in Saturday’s crucial game at No. 2 LSU.

“Yeah, you got to have a good week. He’s got to show up and have a good week on the field and off the field,” Malzahn said.

Auburn could certainly use a motivated and productive Coe against LSU’s high-powered passing offense. LSU leads the SEC averaging 385.7 passing yards per game and quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown 29 touchdown passes with just three interceptions.

“I think they’re worthy of their ranking. They’ve played very good football,” Malzahn said.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.