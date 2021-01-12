Gunner Stockton's back on the market, but for how long?
Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton is back on the market. The no. 30 player in the country was all in with South Carolina when he committed in August, but a lot has happened ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news