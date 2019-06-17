“Obviously we play our best baseball when our backs are against the wall. Don’t count us out yet,” said sophomore relief pitcher Cody Greenhill.

It might seem impossible for most teams to bounce back from such adversity, but this Auburn team has been doing it all season.

The Tigers are coming off a devastating 5-4 defeat to Mississippi State, blowing a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning, and must turnaround almost 36 hours later and play No. 7 national seed Louisville in an elimination game of the College World Series.

Before Sunday, Auburn’s toughest defeat probably came during the SEC Tournament when LSU rallied to eliminate the Tigers on a couple of wild pitches in the bottom of the ninth.

But AU responded to that disappointing loss by going on the road to beat No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional, No. 14 national seed North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional and reach the CWS for the first time since 1997.

“We've had a lot of stuff happen to us all year,” said first baseman Rankin Woley. “I think we've been pretty resilient. So, you know, I think this one will sting for a little bit, as it should, But that's just baseball, and we've got to bounce back, flush it, come back tomorrow and have a great practice, and then come back out here for our next game and lock it in and fight and battle.”

On the field, AU has also dealt with injuries to three of its top pitchers and extended slumps for three of its top hitters for a good portion of the season. There’s been much worse to overcome off the field.

There was the tornado that killed 23 residents of Lee County in March, the shooting of three Auburn police officers including the death of William Buechner May 20 and then the tragic loss of the long-time voice of Auburn baseball, Rod Bramblett, and his wife, Paula, in an auto accident five days later.

“We’ve got a resilient group that has been through a ton,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We’ll know how to bounce back. I think our deal will just be just continuing to execute and playing a good baseball game. I don’t think it will be because we don’t come out and compete and give our best again. We’ve been through enough. I think it’s just about lining up, executing and see if we have enough pitching left for Tuesday.”

First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.