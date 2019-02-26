There were days not long ago, the late fall of 2017, when Bruce Pearl and his staff weren't sure they'd have a job in the morning.

The days and weeks after former assistant Chuck Person's arrest on federal corruption charges created unrest throughout the Auburn University ecosystem — with new president Steven Leath enraged by the whole scene and lame duck athletic director Jay Jacobs defiantly circumspect. It was a fire in a vacuum.

That's how Allen Greene saw it the moment he took the job one year ago.

"It was a challenging situation, to say the least," Greene said. "The situation was ... complicated."

Most observers believe Greene is the reason Pearl roams the Auburn sidelines these days. After taking six weeks to survey the scene — a process he called "level-setting" — Greene recommended that Pearl be retained despite the Department of Justice's investigation and the hubbub that surrounded it. To put that recommendation into action, however, Greene had no choice but believe wholeheartedly in Pearl's innocence and stake his reputation upon that claim.

Some saw that as a serious risk.

Greene didn't. He said during a recent interview that Pearl's willingness to discuss candidly all aspects of his program's operation, including Person's time with the program, gave him the confidence required to make a stand.

