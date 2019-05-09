TUSCALOOSA | Bruce Pearl was rewarded with a richer contract less than two weeks after the Tigers' run to the Final Four.

His $20-million deal represents an unprecedented level of financial investment into Auburn basketball.

Athletic director Allen Greene says allocating those considerable resources was an easy decision.

"Look, this gives us an opportunity to talk about our institution in a favorable light — and it’s not just about football," Greene said before speaking to the West Alabama Auburn Club Wednesday night. "We’ve added so many fans and supporters from coast to coast because of this basketball program. Bruce Pearl is such an incredible ambassador for everything we do, and everything we aspire to do, at Auburn."

The Tigers finished last season with a 30-10 record and the program's first trip to the Final Four. Sure, Auburn lost controversially in the semifinal game against eventual champion Virginia, but preceding victories against Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky cemented Pearl's status as the school's most beloved figure.

Greene watched the March run unfold from the front row. He's still in awe.

"People ask me about that all the time and, honestly, I still don’t have an eloquent way to explain what it was like," Greene said. "It was such an enjoyable, euphoric experience to participate in the Final Four and the run to get us there. These guys were brothers and they played for one another. Culture wins. That was proven again."

Greene said he's spoken with several alumni groups during the past month and their vigorous support for Pearl is unanimous. His message to them? Pearl's support for Auburn is equally vigorous.

"He's made it clear that he wants to be here and he wants to finish his career at Auburn," Greene said. "He’s obviously done a fantastic job galvanizing the Auburn community. There aren't many coaches who have this kind of effect. It's been incredible to watch."