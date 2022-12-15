AUBURN | Wendell Green Jr.'s status for Auburn's games on its West Coast trip is up in the air, Bruce Pearl said.
"Wendell will not practice today or tomorrow, but he will make the trip, and we'll just evaluate him," the coach said.
The guard suffered an ankle injury late in Wednesday night's victory over Georgia State. After staying down for much of a timeout, Green was helped off the court and into the locker room for evaluation. He finished the game with 17 points, three assists and two steals while also recording his 1,000th career point.
Pearl said that part of the problem is the long flight to Los Angeles on Friday, especially if he aggravated it in practice. Therefore, the Tigers are going the safe route with the junior.
"We really won't know until probably Saturday or Sunday," Pearl said. "At this point, we just need to figure out if he'll practice Saturday."
Green leads the Tigers in points (13.8), assists (3.8) and minutes (26.3) per game.
Auburn takes on USC on Sunday afternoon, its first true road game of the season.