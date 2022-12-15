AUBURN | Wendell Green Jr.'s status for Auburn's games on its West Coast trip is up in the air, Bruce Pearl said.

"Wendell will not practice today or tomorrow, but he will make the trip, and we'll just evaluate him," the coach said.

The guard suffered an ankle injury late in Wednesday night's victory over Georgia State. After staying down for much of a timeout, Green was helped off the court and into the locker room for evaluation. He finished the game with 17 points, three assists and two steals while also recording his 1,000th career point.