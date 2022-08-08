Green: 'I've got a better grasp on everything'

“I've got a better grasp on everything,” Green said. “Coaching staff, I know them better. Learning more and more, still learning, but I have a pretty good grasp on it (the offense).

Last off-season, Green had to learn Pearl’s system and had to learn how the coaches and Auburn basketball program operated as a whole. Now with a full season under his belt, he has a firm grasp on this system.

Green had a solid year in his first season on the Plains averaging 12 points and 5.2 assists per game, but he still needed to refine areas of his game, something he said he did.

“Really just picking my spots, learning the game more, time management,” Green said. “I think I’ve improved in a lot of different areas that I was already good at, trying to perfect certain things.”

During the off-season, Auburn added two bigs in freshman Yohan Traore and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. Both are still learning the system, but are improving with it every day.

As the floor general, Green is learning where Broome and Traore like to catch the ball and is just building general chemistry with them. What’s a good way for Green to build chemistry with the new big men? The trip to Israel.

“We just want to learn each other more and more,” Green said. “First time playing against an opponent, so it should be fun, we’ll see where we’re at right now. It’s not gonna be where we’re at come November or even April - just find out what we want to work on.”

Auburn wraps up its tour in Israel on Monday at 12:30 p.m. CT against the Israeli national team on SEC Network.