Green closes out USF
With under six minutes left, Wendell Green only had eight points.
The point guard finished the night with 20.
Green struggled to start the game as the junior missed all three of his shots in the first half, had just two points and was limited with foul trouble.
What was something Green did in the second half that he didn’t do in the first?
“Make my free throws,” Green said. “I was at the free throw line a lot. I missed two early in the game - which is irregular - but I missed two early in the game, but I just had to make free throws and just find a way to win. That's why I said at halftime ‘find a way to win,’ and that’s what we did.”
When South Florida zoned up Auburn, the Tigers ran ball screens to get Green driving lanes and he responded by hitting layups in three straight possessions.
“Again, a lot of that was in the zone,” Said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl. "A lot of people don't ball screen the zone and I do, and so, we were able to ball screen that zone and set good screens and let him turn the corner and he was able to kind of get downhill and he's able to play two on one with their center.”
Sometimes, it’s as simple as letting your point guard cook.
Pearl played Green 17 minutes in the second half while handling the ball most possessions and the junior point guard responded by scoring 12 of Auburn’s 13 final points.
“Yeah, you got to put the ball in your point guard's hands,” Pearl said. “Let him go score, let him get fouled. And obviously, that's what Wendell was able to do and he had good command out there.”