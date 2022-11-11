With under six minutes left, Wendell Green only had eight points.

The point guard finished the night with 20.

Green struggled to start the game as the junior missed all three of his shots in the first half, had just two points and was limited with foul trouble.

What was something Green did in the second half that he didn’t do in the first?

“Make my free throws,” Green said. “I was at the free throw line a lot. I missed two early in the game - which is irregular - but I missed two early in the game, but I just had to make free throws and just find a way to win. That's why I said at halftime ‘find a way to win,’ and that’s what we did.”