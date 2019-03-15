Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) sit down in suburban Nashville to discuss a variety of topics including ...

• What happened to Ole Miss hoops during the second half against Ala? Yikes.

• Jay forgot how hot Lori Loughlin is.

• Jay struck out while looking for soccer moms at Taco Bell.

• Jay also struck out around Bridgestone Arena.

• Jay's daughter has Ole Miss and Auburn in her Final Three.

• Neal passes along a life lesson gleaned from his younger daughter.

• Aspirations versus family: A quandary

• Why does Neal drink wine?

• A Weather Channel presenter catches the guys' fancy.

• Jay shares his favorite joke from when he was 10 years old.

• Neal has been in a tornado. It was not fun.

• Parallax as it affects Weather Channel presenters.

• Does Christopher Robin have a girlfriend?

• Neal ditched Jay in 2003 and the guys talk it out.

• Recalling the trip to cover Auburn @ Syracuse right after 9/11.

• Kids don't know what newspapers are.

• Could we get Julie Martin from TWC on the show? What would we ask?

• Jay's dad turns the tables on Jay regarding his retirement.

• Pondering the NCAA Tournament possibilities.

• Remembering the Blizzard of 1993.

• Why was Ole Miss so down after losing to Alabama the other night?

• Is this Our Lady of The Lake situation at LSU a serious problem?

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Old Soul bourbon, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.