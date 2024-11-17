Grand slam finish to fall ball

“It’s a top five recruiting class and a top five transfer class for a reason. These guys are really talented and had great falls,” said junior Ike Irish. “I think we’re going to be better than some people think, and that’s a good thing. We all have a chip on our shoulder.”

The freshman smacked a grand slam well over the right field wall to put the finishing touches on the Orange team’s three-game sweep of the world series with a 9-2 win Sunday.

AUBURN | It was a big fall for Auburn’s 23 newcomers including 14 freshmen, and it ended with a big bomb from Chase Fralick.

Fralick played first and third base along with catcher during the fall, and really impressed the Tigers’ staff with his approach at the plate.

“We got to lock into where he really fits and where he can really get on the field and help us — which of those three positions,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Some power showed up today, yes, but it’s his first fall of seeing SEC pitching.

“I tip my hat for him to have the fewest strikeouts on the team for him being a true freshman. I can’t remember that happening.”

Fralick along with outfielders Chris Rembert and Bub Terrell and infielder Addison Klepsch were freshmen position players that stood out. Rembert led AU with seven doubles and tied for second with four home runs during the fall while Klepsch batted .389.

Sophomore Eric Guevara led all hitters with a .526 average going into Sunday while transfers Lucas Steele, Eric Snow and Bristol Carter also stood out in the field and at the plate.

On the mound, Thompson mentioned transfers Sam Dutton and Cade Fisher, and freshmen Jackson Sanders, Christian Chatterton, Andreas Alvarez as the leading candidates to fill starting roles coming out of fall.

Junior Hayden Murphy is the favorite to fill the closing role.

“Jackson Sanders is a stud, a freshman,” said Irish. “Christian Chatterton, Hayden Murphy, Samuel Dutton — I think a lot of those guys will be big contributors for us.”

Dutton transferred from LSU and joins his older brother, Andrew, an infielder who transferred from Birmingham Southern.

“I thought Sam Dutton with four pitches and what he did Friday with 72 percent strikes — that’s what we’ve all got to chase,” said Thompson. “You’ve got to earn it out here and he’s earned that example as a starter.”

Auburn’s staff should be much deeper from a year ago with a number of veteran pitchers returning that could also fill important roles including John Armstrong, Parker Carlson, Carson Myers, Cam Tilly and Dylan Watts.

“I know we’ve grown,” said Thompson. “It’s a good group with half the players new. We’ve seen them come together as a team and play hard for us. Definitely got things to do now that they go on individual plans here for the next 50-plus days until we get back to the first day of school in January.”