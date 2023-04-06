The No. 1 defensive end in the 2025 class is 60 miles from Auburn. Zion Grady, who's from Troy, Alabama, traveled that mileage Wednesday, taking a spring visit to the Plains. It was his first visit since January, but with the Tigers in spring practice mode, it opened a door to new viewpoints. "It was good, I liked the intensity today from the players and the coaches," Grady said.

Zion Grady visited Auburn Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Grady spent most of the day with defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who wants Grady to play jack linebacker at Auburn and be an edge rusher. "I think he’s a good person," Grady said of Roberts. "He just checks on me, everytime I come up here, try to get me up here on more visits and stuff like that. Try to get closer with me." There's another member of Auburn's staff heavily invested in the 6-foot-4 defensive end — Zac Etheridge. Not only do the two share the same hometown, but Etheridge is an alum of Grady's high school, Charles Henderson High. "Yeah, it’s a big deal," Grady said. "He brags about it every time he sees me. Says he’s the best athlete to come through the school."