AuburnSports - Grad-transfer OL commits to Auburn

One of the top available grad-transfer offensive linemen has committed to Auburn. Eric Wilson, an All-Ivy League guard/center from Harvard, announced his commitment Tuesday morning on Twitter. Wilson chose Auburn over offers from LSU, Florida State, N.C. State, Memphis and Minnesota, among others. “I love Auburn,” Wilson said. “My parents love Auburn. It’s a great school and a great community.”

Wilson made his commitment after he and his parents visited Auburn last weekend. They toured the campus, spoke over the phone with the coaches and attended Auburn’s 30-17-win over Tennessee. “We loved it,” Wilson said. “It was a great visit. My mom bought tickets to the game and we put ourselves up in a hotel. I spent time talking to Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach (Gus) Malzahn.” Wilson’s decision to commit to Auburn was an easy one. “My parents and I had the same feelings about Auburn, that it is a great community and that goes through the coaching staff and everyone at Auburn,” Wilson said. “Everyone was really nice and welcoming. It was awesome to see and feel for the first time.”

Wilson, who could play guard or center at Auburn, was named All-Ivy League second-team in 2019. In 2020, Wilson was a first-team selection on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Ivy League team before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Wilson, who is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, attended high school at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minnesistra, Minn. He is scheduled to graduate from Harvard in May. “I’ll have one year of eligibility, possibly two,” Wilson said.

2020 has been full of surprises. After graduating in May, I will be moving to Auburn, AL as a grad student and to play football for the Auburn Tigers. Thanks so much to my teammates, friends, and coaches at Harvard who have made these four years unforgettable. #10000men #WarDamn pic.twitter.com/tlN5VRyrua — Eric Wilson (@ejwilson38) November 24, 2020