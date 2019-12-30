“They're really good receivers,” Auburn senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “The quarterback loves them. They can run any route in the route tree. They can go and catch the long balls well. Lot of double moves. They're an all-around group, to be honest with you. So, like I said, when I watch film, 13 and 6 really pop out to me.”

Senior Tyler Johnson and sophomore Rashod Bateman are the most prolific receiving duo in school history combining for 131 catches for 2,284 yards and 22 touchdowns. Both are 6-foot-2 with big-play ability.

TAMPA | One of Minnesota’s strengths is its offense, which averages 34.3 points per game, good for 23rd in the country. And the most dangerous weapons in that offense are a pair of 1,000-yard receivers.

Delivering passes to the duo is sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,975 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Golden Gophers, which also feature 1,000-yard running back Rodney Smith, have 69 plays of 20 or more yards, which ranks 32nd in the country.

“Just don't let the ball get over the top. No deep balls. That's our philosophy going into any game, no matter who we play — no deep balls, play tight coverage and make it hard for them at the line of scrimmage,” Dinson said. “Obviously, we're a press team. Just like I said, as long as we don't get the ball behind us — because they're a shot team — and play with good eyes and play with good technique, I feel like we're going to be fine.”

The matchup upfront features Minnesota’s massive offensive line, which averages more than 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds. Starting right tackle Daniel Faalele is 6-foot-9 and 400 pounds. The group paves the way for the rushing offense to average 175.7 yards per game, which ranks 49th nationally, but has given up 30 sacks, which ranks 96th.

“They’ve got a massive offensive line,” said senior defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who is a consensus All-American. “That’s something we’ve been sitting here working on and just trying to key their offense a little bit, watch tape at nighttime and sit in the room with each other where we get all perspectives — linebackers to DBs.”

No. 12 Auburn will take on No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.