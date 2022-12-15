It wasn't pretty, but Auburn put up 44 in the second half to escape Georgia State 72-64 at home on Wednesday. Despite its struggles, Auburn did change a few things up and it led to a little bit of success for the home team, specifically in the second half. Here are some things that stood out from Wednesday’s game:

Wendell Green drives through contact (Larry Robinson/Auburn Plainsman)

Downhill WGJ When your jumper isn’t falling, it’s nice to be able to draw fouls and get to the line. That’s what Wendell Green did all night. Green hasn’t hit a three in a couple of games, but the junior guard was relentlessly attacking the basket and drawing fouls on most of his drives. He only shot 3-9 but got to the line 15 times giving and shot a true shooting percentage of 55.

This is what Wendell Green does. He's an incredibly crafty finisher that has the ability to finish through contact. He is literally sideways as he is throwing that shot up and is still able to bank it in.

When you can hit shots like the prior, defenses are going to be on edge and as a result, Green was fouled more often than not when he drove to the basket on Wednesday.

Jaylin breakout Jaylin Williams had his highest-scoring game since early February 2, 2021. A lot of his damage came off of him simply finding space in Georgia State’s zone and converting his signature push/hook/float shot. He also had two threes and both of which came when Auburn desperately needed a bucket to stop a Georgia State run. "Jaylin Williams was the best player on the floor," said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl "Jaylin Williams is capable of being the best player on the floor."

Watch Williams move off-ball in both of these clips. Georgia State threw a lot of match-up zone at Auburn which led to the middle of the paint being wide open at times. Williams is moving around until he sees an open area and then flashes to it and easily finishes. The IQ of Williams was on display all night.

Broome bounceback Johni Broome has struggled to finish this season, but that was not the case last night. The junior center shot 6-8 from the field and finished with 13 points. Broome scored in a multitude of ways: he worked the block, finished put-backs and even took it off the bounce a time or two.

Teams have and are going to continue to sag off of Broome. This is a way to make them pay if the three isn't there. Broome has a lot of finesse in his game and it shows in his drive as he turns to post his man and then quickly turns and finishes. He had a couple of drives in this one, and that's something that could open up Auburn's offense if he can consistently drive into open space like that.

This is the Broome that Auburn needs. Entry pass, quickly go to work and score. Simple, yet effective spin.

Broome is a strong guy, but he's been going up weak a lot this season. Not the case here as he overpowers two defenders to tip in the miss.



Rebounding is a problem Memphis killed Auburn on the glass on Saturday and Georgia State did more of the same on Wednesday. The Panthers outrebounded Auburn 35-26 with 15 of them being offensive. Auburn isn’t a small team, so why is this happening? It's a multitude of reasons. There have been times, like the last two games, where Auburn's centers have been drawn out of the paint and they simply haven't been in a position to grab the rebound. There are also instances in which Auburn's players are in position but weren't able to finish the play.

"Yeah. We're not very physical," Pearl said. "We didn't get 50-50 balls. Georgia State was quicker to the ball than we were. Faster. More athletic. Our athletes have got to show up." Other times, like the examples below, guys have been caught ball-watching and it has cost Auburn. Regardless, Auburn has to clean this up, or it will lose a lot of games that it shouldn't.

Wendell Green gets caught ball watching.

Allen Flanigan gets caught ball watching for a split second.