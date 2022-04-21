Gonzalez shining as series closer

His coach knows how valuable the right-hander has been on the mound for his club.

The Tigers have found their man in Joseph Gonzalez in the last few weeks. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has ended the previous three series with impressive performances, including a complete game on April 10 to help Auburn take two of the three games against Vanderbilt, last year's national runner-up.

Entering SEC play, Auburn was still looking for a starting pitcher that could be the go-to guy in the last game of a series, a game that Butch Thompson deems important because you are either trying to win the series or squeak out of there with a win.

"For him to enter and do what he's done was a great shot in the arm for our team," Thompson said. "That third game is a toughness type deal."

Looking to salvage a victory against Mississippi State this past Saturday, the Puerto Rico native came through again, allowing just two earned runs, both in the second inning on solo homers, over eight frames. The win gave him a 5-0 record with a 2.01 ERA in 40 1/3 innings, but more importantly, it gave the Auburn bullpen that pitched seven innings in the previous two games much-needed rest.

"When you're like, man, who are we gonna throw after this, somebody's gonna have to have a second outing in a weekend," Thompson said. "He saved some of that, and it's been huge for the ball club."

For Gonzalez, who was suffering from a blister issue earlier this season, there hasn't been much difference from what he was trying to accomplish last year. Not a huge strikeout pitcher (he did fan eight against Vanderbilt), he puts his faith in the seven guys behind him to make the plays necessary to get him through innings.

"My defense is doing a great job, and I feel comfortable throwing in the zone and getting hit because I trust them a lot," the righty said.

That attitude also keeps his teammates on their feet as they know the ball could be coming at them at any moment. Shortstop Brody Moore enjoys it when Gonzalez is on the bump for the Tigers.

"It's a lot easier for us to play defense when he's on the mound," he said. "We know we gotta stay into it. We're going to get some ground balls. It's just really fun to play behind somebody like that.

With so much dominance and a complete game under his belt, it would have been understandable for Gonzalez to try and talk the coaches into letting him come out to close out the ninth in Starkville on Saturday despite throwing 110 pitches. Instead, like the defense behind him, he put his trust in the staff and closer Blake Burkhalter.

"No, I'm good," Gonzalez said if he put up an argument to go out for the ninth. "I trust their plans every time."