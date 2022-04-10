Gonzalez, DiChiara lead Auburn to series win
Sonny DiChiara provided the offense. Joseph Gonzalez made sure Auburn came away with a series win.
The right-hander hurled a complete game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on eight hits while fanning eight batters and walking one as the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt, 8-2, to take two out of three against the Commodores.
DiChiara got Auburn rolling with a double to left-center in the bottom of the first, scoring Kason Howell. Brody Moore followed with a line drive to center to score DiChiara for an early 2-0 lead. Vanderbilt responded with a run in the second, but DiChiara came through again in the bottom of the inning, belting a three-run homer to center to give Auburn a 5-2 lead.
The slugger added a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to expand the Tigers’ lead to the final margin.
Gonzalez, who threw the first complete game for Auburn against an SEC opponent since Casey Mize in 2018 against Vanderbilt, did the rest. The sophomore faced the minimum of nine batters in the sixth through eight innings and finished the game with a strikeout of Carter Young with his 104th pitch.
DiChiara finished the day with three hits and five RBIs, including the two homers, while Bobby Peirce added three hits for Auburn.
Auburn returns to the field on Tuesday as the Tigers host Samford.