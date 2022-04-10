Gonzalez, DiChiara lead Auburn to series win

Sonny DiChiara provided the offense. Joseph Gonzalez made sure Auburn came away with a series win.

The right-hander hurled a complete game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on eight hits while fanning eight batters and walking one as the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt, 8-2, to take two out of three against the Commodores.

DiChiara got Auburn rolling with a double to left-center in the bottom of the first, scoring Kason Howell. Brody Moore followed with a line drive to center to score DiChiara for an early 2-0 lead. Vanderbilt responded with a run in the second, but DiChiara came through again in the bottom of the inning, belting a three-run homer to center to give Auburn a 5-2 lead.