Gogue working to 'separate fact from fiction'

But there was one question that wasn't resolved during the regular session, and that's the current status of football coach Bryan Harsin.

Some of the normal business was handled including approval to expand the women's locker room at Auburn Arena, care and maintenance for Jordan-Hare Stadium and to seek an architect for the eventual expansion of the Arena.

AUBURN | The Auburn Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled meeting Friday morning in Montgomery on the campus of AUM.

Harsin has come under fire after failing to sign any players in the late period, losing a 18 scholarship players in the transfer portal and having to replace six assistant coaches in less than 14 months on the job.

Auburn University president Jay Gogue did address Harsin's situation during the meeting, however.

"There's been a lot of rumors and a lot of allegations made about our football program," Gogue said. "And I just want you to know that we're involved and trying to separate fact from fiction. And we'll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time."

The BOT also named Dr. Christopher B. Roberts as Auburn University's 21st president. He will officially take over for Gogue on May 16.

In its regular business, the BOT approved $3 million to upgrade and expand the women’s locker room to 4,000-square feet and $3.5 million to renovate Jordan-Hare.