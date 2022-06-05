Glenn takes ‘perfect’ trip to Auburn with decision looming
Brock Glenn has been visiting Auburn for most of his life.
His grandfather is a 1963 graduate and, well, his given first name is Auburn. He was elated in April when the Tigers made a firm scholarship offer, though the program had been in frequent contact with Glenn since Bryan Harsin and his staff first arrived.
Since that offer was made, however, Glenn’s popularity has grown considerably. He flourished at the Elite 11 regional camp in Nashville two weeks ago and now is headed to the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles.
He now has dozens of offers. Still, Glenn appreciates the fact that Auburn wanted him before the Elite 11 frenzy.
“It means they don’t care about the rankings, they don’t care about the stars, they don’t care about your name,” said Glenn, who made an official visit to campus this weekend. “They care about who you are as a person, who you are as a player. If they see it in you, they’ll offer you and they’ll believe in you. They believed in me before, really, much attention came to me.”
Glenn described his weekend visit as “literally perfect” and that it “couldn’t have gone better.” His favorite experience involved a film study session with Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, which Glenn said yielded unusual insight into how he’d be used and their vision for how the Auburn offense will operate with him behind center.
That may sound banal, but it was like Christmas morning for Glenn.
“The information I took in this weekend is insane. We went over everything,” he said. “It’s everything I was looking for. I ultimately want to be prepared for the NFL. Coming from a pro style-ish system helps your stock a lot. I do look forward to that. It’s something that’s pretty important to me, honestly.”
Glenn said he’s planning to make a commitment before the Elite 11 finals begin on June 28. He’s been talking with Auburn and TCU for years and those two schools are major players for him. Glenn also is taking an official visit to Florida State next weekend, Mississippi State after that and hopes to make an unofficial visit to Florida.
An official visit to Virginia is a possibility as well.
At some point during the last week of June, Glenn said he’ll sit down with his family and make a final decision.
“I want to get this thing done,” he said. “Probably that weekend (of the Elite 11 finals) or the week before so I can go into that not worrying about anything and start recruiting. I want to get some top guys in the class to come with me.”