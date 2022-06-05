Glenn takes ‘perfect’ trip to Auburn with decision looming

Brock Glenn has been visiting Auburn for most of his life.

His grandfather is a 1963 graduate and, well, his given first name is Auburn. He was elated in April when the Tigers made a firm scholarship offer, though the program had been in frequent contact with Glenn since Bryan Harsin and his staff first arrived.

Since that offer was made, however, Glenn’s popularity has grown considerably. He flourished at the Elite 11 regional camp in Nashville two weeks ago and now is headed to the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles.

He now has dozens of offers. Still, Glenn appreciates the fact that Auburn wanted him before the Elite 11 frenzy.

“It means they don’t care about the rankings, they don’t care about the stars, they don’t care about your name,” said Glenn, who made an official visit to campus this weekend. “They care about who you are as a person, who you are as a player. If they see it in you, they’ll offer you and they’ll believe in you. They believed in me before, really, much attention came to me.”