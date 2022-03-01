Getting it done with pitching and defense

That defense has been led by an almost entirely new infield. Sonny DiChiara hasn’t committed an error in 49 chances at first base. The same goes for Cole Foster in 31 chances at second base and Brody Moore in 19 chances at shortstop and the combination of Blake Rambusch and Garrett Farquhar in 27 chance at third.

The Tigers are third in the SEC with a 1.86 ERA and fourth with a .988 fielding percentage.

AUBURN | Pitching and defense will win you a lot of games, and Auburn’s had both through its first seven contests.

The five players have combined for no errors on 126 chances. AU has turned five double plays.

“Brody Moore has made a lot of stuff look routine that’s not,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “Cole Foster has played good, and Sonny has really grown and developed. Close to home plate has got to be good but the defense has held up and played all year, and I think there’s some confidence with that.”

DiChiara transferred from Samford and Rambusch from junior college. Moore was the starter at second last season while Farquhar and Foster were mainly used as backups in 2021.

Of Auburn’s three errors this season, one was on pitcher Joseph Gonzalez and two passes balls were charged to Ryan Dyal.

DOUBLE OUGHTS: The Tigers have a number of pitchers off to hot starts including Trace Bright, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 11.0 innings, and Jordan Armstrong, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and team-high 16 strikeouts in 9.1 innings. Skipper Carlson (4.0 IP), Blake Burkhalter (4.0), Chase Allsup (2.0), Mason Barnett (3.0), Brooks Fuller (1.0) and Nate LaRue (1.0) have yet to allow an earned run.

NATIONAL POW: DiChiara was named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after going 8-for-13 with eight runs, three doubles, three homers and seven RBI. He leads AU in average (.545), doubles (6), home runs (3) and is tied for the team-lead in RBI (7).

TIME OFF: Auburn’s opening day starter Tommy Sheehan is not scheduled to pitch this week. The Notre Dame transfer allowed a run in 4.0 innings in two starts coming off partial Tommy John surgery.

“We think he should just work on some stuff and it’s hard to work on stuff in a ballgame,” said Thompson. “He’s still really healthy but he wants to iron some things out.”

BUSY WEEK: Auburn will play six games over the next six days at Plainsman Park beginning with Tuesday night’s clash with Alabama State at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers hots UAB at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Rhode Island for a four-game series this weekend, which includes a Saturday doubleheader. The only games scheduled to be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+ are UAB Wednesday and Rhode Island Sunday.