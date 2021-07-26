Geriner enjoying recruiter role, sees momentum growing

AUBURN | Holden Geriner is officially still a recruit, but the Auburn coaching staff can almost list him as a recruiter at this point. The three-star quarterback and Auburn commit took part in Big Cat Weekend on Sunday and his visit wasn’t to make sure that the Tigers were the right team for him but possibly playing a role in getting others to see why they should come to the Plains. Either way, Geriner had a blast. “It's so much fun, just being out here and just representing the future school I'm going to be at,” he said. “It's really fun. I know, obviously, I was in that position one day, just getting recruited by people. So being able to change my role and recruit people is really fun and really special now … Just to meet everybody, everybody that we're recruiting is just really big, meet them in person, not just on texts and stuff. It's really good, really fun.”

Geriner committed to Auburn in February. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

The Benedictine Military School product takes that new role seriously, taking pride in each recruit that he is able to convince to join him in wearing the orange and navy blue. It’s a bit of his salesmanship and leadership qualities desired for a quarterback coming out. “It definitely makes me feel good that I've sold the school well. So it makes me feel good.” In fact, he had some success on Sunday alone, with four-star running back Damari Alston announcing his commitment to Bryan Harsin and the Tigers during the event. It was the best part of the day for the 6-foot-3 signal-caller. “I did some recruiting, and was able to get Damari, like y'all saw. So obviously just being here and just hanging out with everybody was probably the best part.” His relationship with Harsin and the new coaching staff including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo helps Geriner when talking to other recruits. It has also been beneficial with current players on the Auburn roster.