Georgia spoils Auburn's senior day

"We have to learn from it," head coach Mickey Dean said. "We got down a little bit and I think we didn't respond. We made it too easy for them."

The Bulldogs put up five runs within the first two innings on their way to defeating the Tigers 6-3 in the series' finale Sunday.

A three-run first inning and a two-run second inning by the Bulldogs forced Maddie Penta out of the game in favor of Shelby Lowe. Lowe pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven.

Auburn earned its three runs on a Nelia Peralta RBI groundout and solo home runs by Kelsey Schmidt and Aspyn Godwin.

Godwin's 10th homer of the season may have been her last at Jane B. Moore Field. She is one of the Tigers' two seniors.

The other, pitcher Samantha Yarbrough, made an appearance in the seventh inning and retired all three batters she faced.

Auburn wraps its regular season with a series in Knoxville against Tennessee, which begins Friday at 5 p.m. CDT on the SEC Network.