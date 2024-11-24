Georgia RB commit returns

"Ridiculous, I ain’t gonna lie," Kromah said of the game. "I was standing up the whole fourth quarter. I kept telling them, they were gonna win."

The Georgia running back commit was back on the Plains for the Tigers' upset of No. 15 Texas A&M, a four-overtime thriller that resulted in a field storming inside Jordan Hare Stadium.

No one was in front of him or blocking his view, he just couldn't sit down.

Ousmane Kromah stood for the entire fourth quarter of Auburn's game against Texas A&M.

The visit had been in the works for weeks.

"I’ve been talking to them about this three or four weeks prior so I’m a man of my word, always," Kromah said. "I wanted to get back to see Coach (Derrick) Nix. Created a great relationship with him, he’s a good guy, so I wanted to come back and see him."

Following the game, Kromah was in the locker room for the celebration.

"It was fun, chopping it up with some of the players after they just got a big dub," Kromah said. "They were showing love, so it was fun, it was a good experience."

As a running back, he paid close attention to Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, who turned in a final magical performance inside Jordan Hare. Hunter went for 130 yards rushing on 28 carries, while also scoring three touchdowns.

"That boy was grinding," Kromah said of Hunter. "Putting in that work. I think he’s got 1,100 (yards), in college that’s crazy. To be the No. 2 leading rusher in the SEC is crazy, genuinely. He’s just getting better and keep working. I think he’s hard, not gonna lie."

With less than two weeks until early signing day, Kromah couldn't "really say too much" on where Auburn sits, but the message from Auburn remains the same.

"They want to make sure I know I’m a priority and stuff like that," Kromah said. "I feel it every time I come...I had a great time yesterday, it was good being back with Coach (Hugh) Freeze. I got to talk with Coach Freeze yesterday, good conversation."

Kromah will come to a final decision within the next 10 days, as Auburn works to pull him away from his Georgia commitment, which still feels "good."