AUBURN | Auburn has added its fifth commitment and first offensive lineman to its 2020 class.

Pierce County (Ga.) offensive center/guard Avery Jernigan announced Thursday night that he plans to sign with Auburn.

“I’m committed,” Jernigan said. “It’s exciting. I don’t know how much sleep I’ll get tonight because I’m so excited.”

Jernigan informed Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes of his decision. Jernigan and Grimes have developed a strong bond over the past year.

“(Grimes) has been the main one recruiting me and I love him,” Jernigan said. “He’s a very down-to-earth person. He’s going to shoot it straight with you and he’s going to tell you the truth. If he says something he means it. That’s what stuck out to me about him. I really like Coach Grimes.”