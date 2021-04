AuburnSports - Georgia LB plans official visit to Auburn

EJ Lightsey , one of the top linebackers at the Rivals Camp Series in Suwanee, Ga. on Sunday, plans to take an official visit to Auburn.

Lightsey, from Fitzgerald, Ga., has not set a date for the visit, but will do so soon.

“Auburn for sure will get an official visit,” Lightsey said. “I’ve never been, but I’m setting up my official visits soon and Auburn is a place I’ve always wanted to go.”

Lightsey has an official visit set to Florida State for June 4-6. He plans to set visits to Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, in addition to Auburn.