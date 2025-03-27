Georgia commit covers spring visit

Seven Cloud committed to Georgia in December, but that hasn't stopped him from seeing other places.
He made a stop by another SEC school on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 JUCO defensive lineman visited Auburn for a spring practice last weekend, his first trip to the Plains.
"I wanted to be around Auburn," Cloud said. "I just wanted to see what it was like. I always wanted to come down here, and now that I had the chance, I had to take it."
Cloud is currently at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, where Auburn defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams spent time playing as well.
"We went to the same JUCO, so, you know, there’s a little something in common there," Cloud said. "My coach then gave me the rundown on him before I came here. Everything he said was true. Real down-to-earth guy, real very hands-on, like I just mentioned, and he loves his guys. He isn't going to tell you anything wrong that he wouldn't do himself, so I definitely believe in him."
Watching practice made Cloud believe in him even more.
"Fast-paced," Cloud said. "I see that the D-line coaches were very hands-on, which I like, and that may kind of drift me in a kind of way, but I definitely liked that, for sure."
Committed to Georgia, Cloud wants to see Oregon and USC, with Auburn and South Carolina the schools pushing for a flip.
"I'm keeping all my options open," Cloud said. "I don't want to just say I'm committed somewhere, then later to find out it's not the best situation for me, so I want to put myself in the best situation."
He has official visits set with South Carolina (May 30-June 1), Florida State (June 6-8), LSU (June 13-15), UNC (June 17-19) and UGA (June 20-22). An official visit is something Cloud is looking to set up and he's eyeing a potential return to Auburn's campus for A-Day on April 12.
What sticks out about Auburn to him?
"Me, I'm a relationship type of guy," Cloud said. "Me and Coach Vontrell, we’ve had a kind of relationship since he offered me back last fall. So I feel like as we continue to build it, it can get nothing but greater. And like I said earlier, the hands-on with while he’s coaching, that's a real big thing for me. I really like that."