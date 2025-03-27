Georgia commit covers spring visit

Seven Cloud committed to Georgia in December, but that hasn't stopped him from seeing other places. He made a stop by another SEC school on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 JUCO defensive lineman visited Auburn for a spring practice last weekend, his first trip to the Plains. "I wanted to be around Auburn," Cloud said. "I just wanted to see what it was like. I always wanted to come down here, and now that I had the chance, I had to take it."

Seven Cloud visited Auburn last Saturday. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Cloud is currently at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, where Auburn defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams spent time playing as well. "We went to the same JUCO, so, you know, there’s a little something in common there," Cloud said. "My coach then gave me the rundown on him before I came here. Everything he said was true. Real down-to-earth guy, real very hands-on, like I just mentioned, and he loves his guys. He isn't going to tell you anything wrong that he wouldn't do himself, so I definitely believe in him." Watching practice made Cloud believe in him even more. "Fast-paced," Cloud said. "I see that the D-line coaches were very hands-on, which I like, and that may kind of drift me in a kind of way, but I definitely liked that, for sure." Committed to Georgia, Cloud wants to see Oregon and USC, with Auburn and South Carolina the schools pushing for a flip. "I'm keeping all my options open," Cloud said. "I don't want to just say I'm committed somewhere, then later to find out it's not the best situation for me, so I want to put myself in the best situation."