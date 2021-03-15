AuburnSports - Georgia ATH/DB talks new Auburn offer

March has been a good month for Nick Cull. The athlete/defensive back from Seminole County (Ga.) has earned offers from Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse, Miami, Nebraska, Arkansas, Alabama and Vanderbilt. On Sunday, he added one from Auburn. “It felt great … it felt great,” Cull said. “(Area recruiter) Coach Mike Bobo called and told me about the offer. Then I talked to (defensive coordinator) Derek Mason. Coach Mason gave me the rundown about Auburn and said he liked my film. He said he liked how versatile I am.”

Cull, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is listed as an athlete, but said Auburn is recruiting him to play “corner or safety.” “That sounds great to me,” Cull said. So did Auburn’s pitch. “I like what Coach Mason had to say,” Cull said. “I like how he told me what he likes about me and how he would stay in touch with me. Some coaches will offer and you won’t hear from them, but Coach Mason is going to keep it consistent. That’s what I like. And I like Coach Bobo, too. He is from my area.”

Cull has not visited Auburn, but hopes to soon. His knowledge about the Tigers is limited. “I know Auburn has a great program and that them and Alabama have a great rivalry,” Cull said. “I definitely want to visit Auburn and learn more. I’ll visit Auburn for sure. They are in my top group.” Cull also listed Alabama, Miami, Minnesota, Virginia, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech in his top group. He doesn’t plan to make a decision anytime soon. “I’m going to stay patient,” Cull said.