AUBURN | Auburn hasn’t beaten Florida in 10 years, a span of 11-straight losses. The Gators have won 21 of the last 22 meetings going back to 2001.

And when Bruce Pearl looks at this season’s Florida team, he sees one that’s built to give the Tigers plenty of trouble once again.



“They guard the 3-ball better than anybody because they’re not afraid to switch out and put length on the perimeter, and they’re pretty packed in, making it difficult on you to take advantage of post-ups on the inside,” Pearl said. “Some of the things that they do really well — like, they turn it over and they don’t turn it over. Well, that’s a problem for us, because when we turn it over, we get beat, and we need to turn people over to beat them. It’s really a double-edged sword.



“So those are three things like, ‘Hmm,’ from an analytical standpoint, those are things that we’re going to have to overcome to be able to beat Florida, and our guys will be prepared for that.”